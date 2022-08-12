Salina Police Log 8-12-22

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone shot a car window with a BB-gun. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that after a 71-year-old Salina woman worked out at the Y, located at 570 YMCA Drive on Thursday afternoon she walked out to discover someone had shattered the driver side window on her 2020 Lexus. Damage is estimated at $1,550.

Police are looking for someone who shattered a rear passenger window on a Toyota Venza that was parked at Genesis Health Clubs, 1808 S. 9th Street and removed a briefcase. The 56-year-old owner valued her bag at $200. Replacement cost for the window is estimated at $2,000.