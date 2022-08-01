Salina Police Log 8-1-22 – Three Thefts

Salina Police are investigating three separate thefts that have happened in the past week. Capt. Paul Forrester provided the details to KSAL News.

Dragon’s Ascent Game Broken Into

On July 23 at 6:30 a.m., a Dragon’s Ascent video game machine was broken into at the Pilot travel stop on N. Ninth Street. A suspect placed a sticker on store cameras, removed the top panel from the game and stole $4,600.

E-Bike and Portable Speaker Stolen

On July 29 between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., an e-bike and portable speaker were stolen from the driveway of a residence in the 400 block of S. Ninth Street. The total value in stolen goods is estimated at $900. There are no suspects at this time.

Catalytic Converter Theft

A catalytic converter was cut off of another vehicle, this time on July 30 in the parking lot of Tony’s Pizza Event Center. Forrester said it happened between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the west lot. The vehicle affected was a 2001 Ford Excursion. The stolen converter is valued at $1,300. There are no suspects at this time.