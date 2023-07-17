Salina Police Log 7-17-23

Officers were sent to the 800 block of S. 5th Street after an intoxicated man was destroying house plants inside a residence on Friday evening. Police say 34-year-old Victor Delatorre was placed in a body wrap after he resisted arrest, was tased and then allegedly spit on an officer. He’s now facing possible charges for criminal damage to property, battery of a law enforcement officer and criminal threat.

Early Friday morning around 5:40am, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Columbia for a domestic dispute. The 32-year-old female victim from Salina reported her boyfriend, 29-year-old Thomas Garrison of Salina, struck her in the head and kicked her in the stomach and back. He also allegedly strangled her. Thomas was arrested at the scene for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.