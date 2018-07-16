Salina, KS

Salina Police Log 7-16-18

KSAL StaffJuly 16, 2018

Vandals pushed over a Haws handicap water fountain that is located in Kenwood Park. Police say sometime between 3:30pm Friday and 6:40am Saturday, somebody pushed over the fountain breaking the pipes which caused water to gush out. Loss is listed at $2,000.

 

An enclosed work trailer owned by Gates Flooring was stolen from a job site on Red Fox Lane. Police say the 2014 H&H 6-foot by 12-foot trailer had a number of tools inside and is valued at $5,000. The theft occurred sometime between July 13 at 10:30pm and and July 14 at 7am.

 

Vandals damaged a woman’s 2015 Mazda 6 automobile. Police say sometime between 1:30am and 5:30pm Sunday, someone poured salt into the oil reservoir causing the car to malfunction. Damage is estimated at over $1,000.

