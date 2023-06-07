Salina Police Log 6-7-23

A Salina man suspects a neighbor kicked in his door and set his dogs loose. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 2pm and 8pm Tuesday someone kicked in the front door on a home in the 1400 block of Winona Street and entered the property. Nothing was reported stolen but the owner’s 3 dogs ran free around the neighborhood for a time. Two have since been recovered, but the 47-year-old is still searching for his Dachshund.

Police are investigating a damage to property case after vandals broke a lock on the concession stand window at the City’s soccer complex at 2100 E. Magnolia Road. Once inside they tipped over some water jugs. Damage is listed at under $50.