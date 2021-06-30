Salina, KS

Salina Police Log 6-30-21

KSAL StaffJune 30, 2021

Police are investigating a home burglary after a Sony ps5 console and controllers were stolen from a home in the 1100 block of Dover on Tuesday. The victim told officers he was in the backyard with his dogs for about 5 minutes, came back inside and discovered his equipment was gone. A neighbor noticed a black car with purple flame decals in the area. Loss is listed at $1,000.

 

City of Salina is a victim after someone drilled a hole in the gas tank of a Ford van and drained it. The van was parked in the lot at the Lakewood Discovery Center, 250 N. Lakewood Park Drive. Loss and damage is listed at $1,000.

