Salina Police Log 6-21-23

Vape products were stolen from a Salina convenience store. According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, about 12:45am Tuesday, someone shattered the glass on the west side door at Rod’s #6, 220 W. Magnolia to gain entry. Once inside they stole multiple vape cartridges and products. Police are reviewing store video as they work the case.

Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a Salina auto dealer. Staff at Marshall Motors, 3500 S. 9th contacted police to report the theft of a black, 2007 Chevy Trailblazer from the lot. Police say video shows an unknown white, suspect dressed in a camo jacket and face mask, unlock the vehicle and drive away. The Trailblazer is valued at $21,000.