Salina Police Log 6-16-23

A Salina man wanted on an out of state warrant was found hiding behind a parked car. According to Police Captain Gary Hanus, a patrol officer recognized 47-year-old Eugene A. Burke walking in the 1100 Block of N. 9th Street on Thursday around 10:30pm. A search began and a short time later Burke was found squatting behind a car in the 1400 block of N. 5th. Police report they found him in possession of narcotics and stolen property.

A broken headlight leads to the arrest of a Salina man. Officers made a traffic stop early Friday morning near State Street and I-135. Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Brandon Lee Calp was arrested after officers found a glass pipe with the residue of an illegal drug. Calp is facing charges could include possession of a stimulant and paraphernalia.