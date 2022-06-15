Salina, KS

Salina Police Log 6-15-22

KSAL StaffJune 15, 2022

Salina Police are looking for a stolen Dodge Ram truck. According to Captain Paul Forrester, a son borrowed his dad’s pickup with a bed topper and power tools inside. Police say the son parked the truck in the 500 block of North 13th and left the vehicle unlocked with the keys in it. When he came back around 2:30am Wednesday morning the truck was gone. The red 1999 Dodge Ram has Kansas plate 172-PBG and is valued at $4,500.

 

An electric bike was stolen from Dunham’s Sports on Tuesday afternoon. Staff at the store located in the Central Mall, 2259 S. 9th told police they witnessed a man in blue jeans, black shirt and a mask with a skull on it – pick out an electric bike then walked out into the mall without paying. The black, Swagtron brand electric bike is valued at $1,100.

Salina Police Log 6-15-22

