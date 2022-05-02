Salina, KS

Salina Police Log 5-2-22

KSAL StaffMay 2, 2022

Salina Police are investigating two unrelated residential burglaries. Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on on Friday afternoon, officers were called to the 100 block of S. Clark after someone kicked in the backdoor of a home and stole a Playstation 4 console, controller, games and sound bar. A neighbor told police they noticed a black male in the area around the time of the burglary who got into an SUV and drove away. Loss and damage is listed at just under $1,100.

 

Police are reviewing video surveillance from the 1500 block of E. Iron after someone entered a home through a bedroom window on Friday sometime between 7:30am and 4pm and stole a wallet containing $2,800 in cash. The owner told officers he may have left his window unlocked when he went to work.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Salina Police Log 5-2-22

