Salina Police Log 4-9-18

Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone shattered six windows at Christy Therapy Corporation, located at 641 W. Cloud. The 8-foot by 4-foot windows were broken by an unknown object and are valued at $2,400.

Vandals damaged seven side view mirrors off 6 vehicles parked along South Santa Fe over the weekend. Police say the vandalism took place sometime early Sunday between 12:30am and 7:30am in the 800 and 900 block of South Santa Fe, as well as the 1500 block area. Damage is estimated at over $1,000.