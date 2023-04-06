Salina Police Log 4-6-23

Police are investigating a residential burglary after a homeowner returned from work to discover his laptop was gone.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that as the 40-year-old man walked onto his porch in the 300 block of North Kansas Wednesday afternoon, he noticed several items strewn about that were not his. Inside he found a PVC pipe – and then realized someone had entered the property and taken his HP laptop, Apple iPad, a number of DeWalt power tools and a gun safe with coins. Loss is listed at $3,500.

Police are investigating a damage to property case after a male suspect shattered the glass on a bus door. Police say on Wednesday afternoon an OCCK bus driver made a stop at the Dillon’s store in the 1200 block of W. Crawford. A rider and the driver had a disagreement and the suspect got angry as he was leaving, punching and kicking the glass on the door. The male suspect, who had a backpack and a red beanie on ran from the scene. Damage is estimated at $800.