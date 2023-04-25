Salina Police Log 4-25-23

A police pursuit was called off in the dust west of Salina. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News the tag reader system alerted an officer of a reported stolen Dodge 4-door Magnum in the area of Beverly and Rocket. An officer pulled the vehicle over and was approaching the car on foot when the driver sped away. The chase reached speeds of 100-mph and was cancelled for safety concerns near K140 and Hohneck Road. The vehicle is registered to a woman in Hays and has Kansas tag: 521 PNL.

Police are investigating a crash that involved a stolen car. Authorities say a 1996 Ford Mustang was abandoned after the driver hit an AT&T/Evergy utility box located in the 2400 block of Cedar Ridge on Monday night around 10:15pm. The car was towed from the scene with major damage. The owner reported that it was stolen when he discovered it was missing from his home.