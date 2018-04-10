Salina Police Log 4-10-18

Police are investigating after a stolen SUV was recovered in Wichita Monday evening. The owner of a 2009 H3T Hummer told officers someone stole the vehicle while it was warming up in his driveway in the 900 block of Birch around 6am. Hours later Wichita Police found the Hummer stuck in a small body of water and abandoned by two black male suspects who ran away.

Officers were called to Boomers Tavern, 116 S. Broadway after an alarm sounded around 4:45pm. Police found a door forced open and about $200 in merchandise stolen from inside.