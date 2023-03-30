Salina, KS

Now: 66 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 47 °

Salina Police Log 3-30-23

KSAL StaffMarch 30, 2023

Police are looking for the driver and a passenger who fled from a stolen vehicle. Police report on Wednesday around 2:30am an officer attempted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W. Iron after they noticed a headlight out on a 2013 Dodge Avenger. The driver sped up, hitting a tree in the 500 block of S. Phillips Street and finally hopped out of the Avenger after the car became disabled at the intersection of S. Phillips and Morrison. Police are viewing neighborhood surveillance footage. Police confirm the car was stolen from a residence in the 200 block of W. Prescott sometime between 9:30pm Tuesday and 2:30am Wednesday.

 

Police are looking for the person who cut the padlock off a chain and stole a red, Gary Fisher bicycle from a residence in the 900 block of Gypsum on Wednesday afternoon around 2:30pm The owner told police he may have seen the the if on his bike on E. Iron and did not realize it was his property. The suspect is described as a short, skinny male. The bike is valued at over $500.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Police Log 3-30-23

Police are looking for the driver and a passenger who fled from a stolen vehicle. Police report on W...

March 30, 2023 Comments

ROYALS ANNOUNCE 2023 OPENING DAY RO...

Sports News

March 30, 2023

ROYALS TRADE LEFT-HANDED PITCHER R...

Sports News

March 30, 2023

Officer Headbutted While Making Arr...

Kansas News

March 30, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log 3-30-23
March 30, 2023Comments
Officer Headbutted While ...
March 30, 2023Comments
Motorcycle Rider Arrested...
March 30, 2023Comments
Cyber Attack Prompts Scho...
March 30, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra