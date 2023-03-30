Salina Police Log 3-30-23

Police are looking for the driver and a passenger who fled from a stolen vehicle. Police report on Wednesday around 2:30am an officer attempted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W. Iron after they noticed a headlight out on a 2013 Dodge Avenger. The driver sped up, hitting a tree in the 500 block of S. Phillips Street and finally hopped out of the Avenger after the car became disabled at the intersection of S. Phillips and Morrison. Police are viewing neighborhood surveillance footage. Police confirm the car was stolen from a residence in the 200 block of W. Prescott sometime between 9:30pm Tuesday and 2:30am Wednesday.

Police are looking for the person who cut the padlock off a chain and stole a red, Gary Fisher bicycle from a residence in the 900 block of Gypsum on Wednesday afternoon around 2:30pm The owner told police he may have seen the the if on his bike on E. Iron and did not realize it was his property. The suspect is described as a short, skinny male. The bike is valued at over $500.