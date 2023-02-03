Salina Police Log 2-3-23

A Salina motorist was cited for inattentive driving after hitting a pedestrian on Thursday afternoon. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 66-year-old Jeffrey Herzog was westbound on Crawford and was attempting a left hand turn on 4th Street when he hit a 40-year-old woman crossing the street. The victim was not transported to the hospital but later went to Salina Regional Health Center on her own accord with hip pain.

A catalytic converter was removed from a Chevy truck at a medical clinic. Salina Police say the 2017 Chevy Colorado pickup was parked in the lot at the Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford while the owner worked inside. When she started the pickup she noticed a loud sound and then discovered the exhaust converter had been cut off. Police say thieves steal the systems to resell the precious metals inside like platinum and palladium. Loss is listed at $1,000.