Salina Police Log 2-25-19

Police are investigating a residential burglary in the 600 block of N. 7th after someone stole a 7,000 KW generator from a garage. No sign of forced entry. The gas/propane generator is valued at $1,000.

Police are looking for a the driver of a Ford F150 pickup who drove through a walkway/alley in the 100 block between Santa Fe and 7th Street. Officers say Salina Fire and Kansas Gas were called out after the truck hit some gas meters near the rear entrance of Big Nose Kates. There were no injuries.