Salina Police Log 2-17-20

Police are looking for a car thief after a vehicle was stolen from the 700 block of Johnstown over the weekend. The 2000 Subaru Legacy has Kansas tag: 995 MNP and was stolen sometime between 1pm Saturday and 6am Sunday morning. The owner told officers the key was stuck in the ignition so she left the car unlocked.

A truck parked in the 300 block of Hartland was damaged by vandals. Police say a 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup was hit by a number of eggs sometime between last Wednesday and Friday. Over the weekend the owner noticed the paint on the rear passenger door was damaged. Loss is listed at $1,000.