Salina Police Log 2-10-23

Salina Police are investigating a couple of residential burglary cases. According to Captain Paul Forrester, sometime between 6am and 3:30pm Thursday, someone placed a clothes dryer under the kitchen window on a house located in the 900 block of Merrill Street and broke the glass to gain entry. Once inside, the burglar removed a Ruger P89 valued at $300, a Glock pistol worth $700 and a Ruger 22 valued at $250 along with some .22 Remington ammunition plus $20 and $50 in cash. Damage to the window is listed at $50

Cash and a TV were stolen from a home in the 600 block of West Walnut Street. Police say sometime between 9am and 5:30pm, someone forced open the front door and removed an LG brand 55-inch TV and about $1,100 in cash. Damage to the door is estimated at $500.