Salina Police Log 2-1-18

Police report a residential burglary in the 900 block of Sheridan on Sunday. The resident told officers she came home to her apartment Sunday and discovered someone had stolen a number of pieces from her jewelry collection. The victim was still working with officers this week to detail the number of gold and diamond pieces that are missing. Police say there was no sign of forced entry.

A child’s prescription drugs were taken from a Salina home in the 700 block of Wood on Monday. Police say someone entered the home sometime between 6pm and 6:30pm and left with the medication valued at $20.