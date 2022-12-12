Salina Police Log 12-12-22

A woman from Geneseo was transported to the hospital to be treated for facial injuries and later arrested on DUI charges after a single car crash on Friday afternoon around 4:35pm. Police say 35-year-old Abagale Hill lost control of her 2008 Buick Lucerne, driving through a yard in the 800 block of Plaza Drive and smashing into a tree. Hill is also facing numerous traffic charges.

Salina Police are looking for the driver of a white Jeep who left the scene of an accident on Friday at the intersection of 9th and Belmont. Police say the Jeep hit a 2014 Chrysler from behind at the intersection and drove away. The 36-year-old driver from Moundridge was not injured.