Salina Police Log 11-9-23

A Salina man is facing charges for driving under the influence of alcohol after he missed a curve and hit a group of posts protecting an AC unit. Police say just before midnight on Wednesday 36-year-old Thomas Heming lost control of a 2015 Nissan where Bishop Street turns into College Ave. and hit the posts outside a business that faces West Elm. The vehicle was disabled and Heming was arrested for DUI.

Salina Police are looking for the driver of a silver, Pontiac Grand Am after a pursuit was called off. Police say the driver of the 2004 Pontiac did not pull over after an officer noticed an expired tag and tried to initiate a stop in the area of Morrison and Montrose Wednesday evening around 6:30pm. The driver sped away and the chase was terminated after the car kicked up a thick cloud of dust in the alley near College and Prescott.