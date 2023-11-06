Salina Police Log 11-6-23

A Salina teen was taken to juvenile detention after she allegedly broke the window at a pet store. Police report that Saturday around 12:35am, an officer on patrol heard breaking glass in the area of the Mid State Plaza. He then found a 15-year-old girl throwing rocks at PetCo located at 2450 S. 9th. The girl resisted arrest and was placed in a body wrap. She’s now facing charges that could include felony damage to property and consumption of alcohol by a minor. Damage is estimated at $1,000.

Salina police are investigating the theft of an automobile. Police say sometime Saturday between 8am and 2:30pm someone stole a 1997 Honda Civic from a driveway in the 1300 block of Augusta. The silver, 4-door is valued at $2,000 and has KS tag: 411 KZP.