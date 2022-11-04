Salina, KS

Salina Police Log 11-4-22

KSAL StaffNovember 4, 2022

A Salina man was hit by a car while riding his electric bike. Police say the 27-year-old was thrown onto the hood of a 2016 Ford Fusion after being struck near the intersection of Norton and Russell. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment and was later released. No citations have been issued at this time.

 

A Salina man was cited for leaving the scene of an accident early Friday morning. Police say the 27-year-old driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel of a 2012 Chrysler as he was northbound on Santa Fe around 1:20am. The car hit a pillar of the overhead structure in the 200 block of Santa Fe and had to be towed. The man’s father brought him to the police station to meet with officers on Friday morning.

