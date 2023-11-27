Salina Police Log 11-27-23

Salina Police are investigating a burglary at Xpress Mart, 1118 N. 9th on Thursday. Police say video shows a suspect with a face covering shatter the glass on the front door and enter the store with bolt cutters in hand. Police say the thief left with over $500 in cash from four gaming machines inside. Damage to the door is estimated at $2,000.

Police arrested 18-year-old Styles Benson on charges for DUI, flee and elude and possession of marijuana after he allegedly led cops on a high speed chase Saturday morning around 1:45am. An officer attempted to make a traffic stop of his 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix near the intersection of Woodland and Broadway. The chase reached speeds of 110 mph and ended with a crash on Burma Road. A 17-year-old passenger was not charged in the case.

A Salina woman is facing charges following a two car crash. Police arrested 45-year-old Heather Platte-Evans on Friday evening after she allegedly tried to elude an officer who was attempting to pull her Chevy Silverado over for a broken tail light in the 1100 block of N. 9th. Police say she crashed into the rear end of a 2019 Honda Odyssey, disabling her truck. She’s now facing charges that could include possession of THC oil, flee and elude and driving on a suspended license.