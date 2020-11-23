Salina Police Log: 11-23-20

Three unrelated incidents are being investigated by Salina Police, including a business burglary, theft and stolen vehicle.

Central Kansas Repair, 314 W. Cloud St., has a window broken out and property stolen. The break-in occurred between 8 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. There was a broken window and forced entry to the backdoor. Stolen is an aluminum dolly, two chainsaws, an AC evacuation pump and a Stanley Pro bag of tools. A shed to the north of the business also sustained damage. Estimated loss with damages is $1,380.

A Camp Scrambler electric bike is stolen from the north side of YaYa’s European Bistro, 257 S. Santa Fe Ave. Garrett Easton, 34, Salina, is an employee with the business. He says that his stolen bike is gray in color and was parked by the restaurant’s patio prior to its theft between 9 p.m. and midnight on Friday. Total loss is $3,000.

A 2017 Ford F-150 crew cab pickup truck is stolen from the driveway in the 700 block of Max Ave. The victim, 32-year-old Kyle Hoelting, Salina, says that the keys to truck had been sitting on his kitchen table. Also stolen is a Sig Saurer 2022 and a .9mm semi automatic handgun that were both inside of the truck. A FN Scar 16, 5.5 caliber rifle with a Strike Force 400 zoom scope on it were all stolen from a closet in the home. The property was stolen between Friday evening and Saturday morning. Total loss is approximately $40,000. The truck is blue in color was a Kansas Veterans’ tag: 62-CMN.