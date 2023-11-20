Salina Police Log 11-20-23

Police are investigating a vehicle burglary in the 200 block of S. 12th Street. Police report that sometime between 3am and 6am Friday, someone entered an unlocked 2001 Honda Accord and took a Glock-17 9mm handgun and $26 in cash. There are no known suspects.

Two Salina drivers were transported to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Belmont and Magnolia on Friday morning. Police say the 40-year-old driver of a 2009 Nissan Murano with a small trailer attached – pulled into the intersection on a red light when he heard a Salina Fire Department vehicle coming up behind him. The Nissan collided with a 2011 Toyota Tacoma truck and landed on its side. The 76-year-old female driver in the truck also suffered minor injuries. Police cited the Salina man for running a red light.