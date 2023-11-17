Salina Police Log 11-17-23

Salina Police are looking for a couple of known suspects who may be tied to a stolen vehicle. Police say on Wednesday a tan, 1998 Nissan Sentra was stolen from a home in the 100 block of S. 5th Street. The victim told officers that both sets of keys to the car were in her home, but a few people who had visited may have had access to the keys. The car is valued at $1,000 and has a Kansas temporary tag: 541 ABG.

Police recovered a stolen car after the thief abandoned the vehicle in the 1200 block of N. 7th Street. Police report the 2007 Toyota Camry was taken during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday from a home in the 1000 block of Quincy. The owner told officers he left the key to the car in the center console. The Toyota is valued at $3,500.