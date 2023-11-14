Salina Police Log 11-14-23

A Salina man suffered minor injuries after allegedly jumped in front of a moving vehicle Monday morning. Police say just after 8am the man intentionally jumped in front of a 2013 Dodge Avenger in the 400 block of S. 9th shattering the the windshield. The man was transported to the hospital to be checked out and cited for damage to property and pedestrian in the right of way.

A stolen truck was found abandoned in the 800 block of N. 2nd Street on Monday night after being stolen just a few hours earlier from the 1500 block of Highland Ave. Police report the owner of the 2016 Toyota Tacoma left the key fob in the unlocked vehicle. The stolen truck was spotted by an officer in the area of Santa Fe and Pacific. The short pursuit ended with the driver running from the vehicle.