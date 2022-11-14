Salina Police Log 11-14-22

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a pistol from a car. Police say a Palmetto 9mm handgun and two full magazines were stolen from a car in the 700 block of W. Ash. The owner reported the theft on November 10 and told police there was no sign of forced entry into his 2018 Dodge Charger. Loss is listed at $600.

A Salina woman was arrested for drug possession after abandoning her vehicle in the 1100 block of S. Ohio early Sunday morning. Police say the 33-year-old woman jumped the curbline and rolled her 1999 Olds Alero onto the grass and left. Officers found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car. She told police she lost control while trying to avoid a opossum.