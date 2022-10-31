Salina Police Log 10-31-22

Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of an accident on Friday evening around 5pm. Police say a driver in a black, Dodge pickup ran into the back end of a 2012 Kia Forte near the intersection of Santa Fe and Crawford. The 19-year-old driver of the Kia and her 19-year-old passenger were not injured. Witnesses told officers at the scene the hit and run driver looked like a Hispanic male.

A Salina man was arrested on suspicion of DUI Sunday morning after an officer found him sleeping in his car. Police say 24-year-old Korey Steinle had four-times the legal limit of alcohol in his system while he was driving a Mini Cooper. Concerned citizens in the 200 block of North College called authorities around 10am after they observed him allegedly swerving the the car and hitting the curb several times. The officer reported it took about a minute and a half to wake Steinle as he sat behind the wheel. Police also found an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.