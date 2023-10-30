Salina Police Log 10-30-23

A Salina man was arrested after cleaning staff at a local agency found him sleeping on a couch. On Sunday around 2:50pm, officers arrested 35-year-old Aldo Steffen for burglary and theft at the Kansas Department for Children and Families, 901 Westchester Drive. Police said he also stole some bottled water and drank it.

A Salina man was jailed after he allegedly stole a vehicle in town, drove it to Bennington and abandoned it for another to return to Salina. Police say 33-year-old Derrick Stewart took a 1987 Chevy Cavalier from the 100 block S. 11th Street 100

and drove to Ottawa County on Saturday. He was later found in the second stolen vehicle on S. Brownhill Road and arrested. He’s now facing charges in both jurisdictions for theft.