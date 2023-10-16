Salina Police Log 10-16-23

On Sunday afternoon around 12:30pm a patrol officer recognized a subject with a warrant, 31- year-old Gabrielle Lesage of Salina, was walking in the 1700 block of W. Crawford. The officer attempted to stop her, but she fled on foot. She was located hiding behind a vehicle and she attempted to flee again. An officer deployed his Taser, but it was ineffective. A second officer deployed a Taser, and it was effective and she was arrested. She was charged with felony Interference of a law enforcement office in addition to her Saline County District Court Probation Violation warrant.

Police report on Sunday afternoon at 2:40pm officers were dispatched to Cozy Inn at 108 N. 7th for a robbery. An employee held a bag of sliders out the window for a customer when 35-year-old Aldo Steffen of Salina allegedly grabbed the burgers from the employee’s hands and ran. He was located and arrested for robbery.

Saturday morning at 11:50am officers responded to Dillon’s at 1201 W. Crawford because 42 year old Alberto Garcia of Salina was attempting to punch employees and customers. Officer arrested Alberto, but he resisted and had to be placed in a body wrap. Alberto also threatened to kill one of the officers. He was arrested or criminal threat, disorderly conduct, and interference with law enforcement.