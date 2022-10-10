Salina, KS

Now: 67 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 54 °

Salina Police Log 10-10-2022

KSAL StaffOctober 10, 2022

Salina Police are reviewing video of a male checking car doors in the 700 block of Banner Circle, after someone entered a work van owned by Wilson Electric and stole $6,500 worth of DeWalt and Klein power tools. Police say the crime occurred early Friday between 4am and 10am.

 

Authorities are looking for a stolen 1994 Chevy pickup valued at $1,500. Police say the truck was stolen from a residence in the 1000 block of Quincy sometime between October 6 and the 8th. The mint green truck with a silver door stripe has a Smoky Valley Vikings sticker and Don’t Tread on Me sticker on the back glass with Kansas license plate 833 HVU.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Police Log 10-10-2022

Salina Police are reviewing video of a male checking car doors in the 700 block of Banner Circle, af...

October 10, 2022 Comments

High-End Welding Equipment Stolen

Kansas News

October 10, 2022

No. 19 Kansas Set for 11 a.m. Kicko...

Sports News

October 10, 2022

K-State’s Game at TCU Set for Pri...

Sports News

October 10, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log 10-10-2...
October 10, 2022Comments
High-End Welding Equipmen...
October 10, 2022Comments
Three Children Killed in ...
October 10, 2022Comments
Jail Project Remains on S...
October 9, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra