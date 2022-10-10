Salina Police Log 10-10-2022

Salina Police are reviewing video of a male checking car doors in the 700 block of Banner Circle, after someone entered a work van owned by Wilson Electric and stole $6,500 worth of DeWalt and Klein power tools. Police say the crime occurred early Friday between 4am and 10am.

Authorities are looking for a stolen 1994 Chevy pickup valued at $1,500. Police say the truck was stolen from a residence in the 1000 block of Quincy sometime between October 6 and the 8th. The mint green truck with a silver door stripe has a Smoky Valley Vikings sticker and Don’t Tread on Me sticker on the back glass with Kansas license plate 833 HVU.