Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 35 °

Salina Police Log 1-9-23

KSAL StaffJanuary 9, 2023

Salina Police are investigating the theft of 175-pair of shoes from a shoe store. According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, sometime between November 21 and January 7, someone broke into a storage shed behind Brown Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue and removed over $5,000 worth of footwear. Police say an employee was trying to put away Christmas decorations when they realized the lock on the shed had been changed. Staff then discovered 175-pairs of Hey Dude shoes were taken. Loss is listed at $5,250.

 

Police officers were sent to the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe on Monday morning around 4:20am to check on a burglary alarm. Police say a west side door was shattered. A male wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and a black face mask ran south from the scene and was last seen in the Sonic parking lot. Damage is listed at $800.

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Police Log 1-9-23

Salina Police are investigating the theft of 175-pair of shoes from a shoe store. According to Polic...

January 9, 2023 Comments

Woman Allegedly Kicked Deputies

Kansas News

January 9, 2023

NCKL Winter Weekly Recap

Sports News

January 9, 2023

NCAA League Winter Weekly Recap

Sports News

January 9, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log 1-9-23
January 9, 2023Comments
Woman Allegedly Kicked De...
January 9, 2023Comments
State Lawmakers to Take O...
January 9, 2023Comments
Attempted Robbery Suspect...
January 9, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra