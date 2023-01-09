Salina Police Log 1-9-23

Salina Police are investigating the theft of 175-pair of shoes from a shoe store. According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, sometime between November 21 and January 7, someone broke into a storage shed behind Brown Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue and removed over $5,000 worth of footwear. Police say an employee was trying to put away Christmas decorations when they realized the lock on the shed had been changed. Staff then discovered 175-pairs of Hey Dude shoes were taken. Loss is listed at $5,250.

Police officers were sent to the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe on Monday morning around 4:20am to check on a burglary alarm. Police say a west side door was shattered. A male wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and a black face mask ran south from the scene and was last seen in the Sonic parking lot. Damage is listed at $800.