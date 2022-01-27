Police Investigating Animal Abuse Case

Salina Police are investigating an animal abuse case in which a dog was severely beaten and starved.

The case involves a dog which was adopted from the Salina Animal Shelter back in August. This month a tip was received in regard to the dog being abused. An animal control officer went to investigate, and discovered the dog was being abused.

The dog was brought back to the shelter in distress.

KSAL News was told the dog was “clinging to life” when she was brought in. She was nearly beat to death. She

has multiple skull fractures, two detached retinas, and other possible neurological damage.

The dog also was in an emaciated state. It is believed she was intentionally starved.

The severely injured dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. She “has a strong will to live”, and is expected to survive. She is currently at a foster home recovering.

Salina Police tell KSAL News they are investigating this case, and anticipate charges being filed in the near future.

Donations to help fund for the dog’s care can be sent to the Salina Animal Shelter.