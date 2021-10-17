Salina Police Get Share of Grant Funding

The Salina Police Department is among 10 agencies across the state which will share $839,491 in Department of Justice grants to support Kansas law enforcement.

According to U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s Office, these grants will be dispersed to 10 communities across Kansas.

“As crime rates are increasing, these grants will fund the purchase of new equipment, development of outreach programs and update outdated technology to help our local law enforcement carry out their responsibilities to protect our communities,” said Sen. Moran. “Through my role as the lead Republican on the subcommittee that funds these grants, I am working to make certain we provide every officer, captain, lieutenant, chief and sheriff with the resources they need to fulfill their duties.”

Sen. Moran is the lead Republican of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, which funds the Department of Justice.

Grant Recipients: