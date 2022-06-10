Salina Police Chief to Retire

After a nearly 40 year career in law enforcement, Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson is retiring.

Nelson, who has been the police chief of Salina since December of 2013, made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Nelson said the decision was not easy. The primary reason is family-related. Nelson and his wife wish to be closer to their children and their only surviving parent, all of who live in Missouri.

Nelson cited numerous accomplishments during his tenue in Salina he is proud of. They include:

Construction of the Salina Regional Training Center

Established a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT)

Established a Peer Support Group for our employees

Established a Citizen Review Board

Established an Annual Employees Award Banquet

Successfully completed the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) recertification program twice.

Established a Police Foundation (Police Excellence Foundation of Salina)

Nelson also said in addition, the agency made a concentrated effort to further connect with the community it serves. In collaboration with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, they re-established the Citizens Academy. Additional programs that were established during his tenure include:

Coffee with a Cop

Cops and Costumes Halloween event

Shop with a Cop in conjunction with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina

Tip a Cop to benefit Special Olympics

Fishing with a Cop

City Manager Mike Schrage stated, “I have immense respect for all of the men and women that serve in law enforcement. It is a noble profession, an immense commitment and an invaluable community service all of which continue to be underscored nearly daily by events unfolding nationally and regionally. Brad’s 35+ year career in law enforcement is a testament to his personal commitment to the communities that he has served and I greatly appreciate all that he has done for the Salina community and our organization. I certainly wish him well in his retirement.”

Nelson’s retirement is effective September 2nd.

_ _ _

Here is Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson’s retirement letter:

Police Chief Retirement