Salina Playground Projects Progress

Salina City Commissioners this week green-lighted upgrades to two Salina parks. Kenwood Park and Bill Burke Park will both see new playground installations, with a combined investment of nearly $200,000 aimed at improving recreational spaces for local families.

Kenwood Park will receive a new playground structure to replace its aging 36-year-old equipment. The project, budgeted at $47,000, will be funded through the city’s Special Parks Fund, which is supported by proceeds from the State of Kansas Alcohol Tax. The new equipment will be installed within the existing 2,076-square-foot playground footprint. While city staff will handle demolition and surfacing work, the installation of the new playground will be provided by vendor All Inclusive Rec, whose design was selected for its creative use of space and overall value.

The project aligns with the Salina Parks and Recreation Master Plan, adopted in 2018 and updated in 2019, which identified 187 improvement priorities across city parks—including the modernization of playgrounds and elimination of outdated features like merry-go-rounds.

At Bill Burke Park, commissioners approved another playground replacement—this one valued at up to $150,000. Also awarded to All Inclusive Rec, the project will include new play structures. As with the Kenwood project, city staff will handle the removal of the existing playground and installation of surfacing materials after construction is completed.

Both playground improvement projects were approved in a 5-0 vote.