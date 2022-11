The City of Salina is planning for the 42nd annual Mayor’s Christmas Party.

This free holiday event is sponsored by the Salina Parks & Recreation Department and is open to the entire family. Featured activities include:

Holiday Dancers

Crafts

A visitor from the North Pole

Citizens are invited to help celebrate the holiday season at this family event.

The annual Mayor’s Christmas Party is scheduled for Sunday, December 11th, from 2:00pm to 4:30pm at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.