Salina Pit Bull Ban to Continue

Todd PittengerDecember 16, 2019

Salina’s ban of pit bull dogs will remain in effect.

Salina City Commissioners voted 3 – 2 to not overturn a breed specific ordinance which makes the dog illegal to have within city limits.

The pit bull ban was enacted back in 2004. Prior to the law being passed there were 24 pit bull bite incidents in a two year span, between 2003 – 2004. Since that time, in the next 15 years through this year, there have been 17.

A large group of supporters of pit bulls urged the commission to overturn the ordinance, saying among other things that in the incidents involving the dog it is usually the owner who is at fault and not the dog.

