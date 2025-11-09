Salina Pet Sitter Recognized Globally

Five professional pet-sitting business owners, including one from Salina, have been named top finalists for Pet Sitters International’s 2026 Pet Sitter of the Yea Award. It’s the industry’s highest honor.

According to Pet Sitters International, MiKayla Anders, owner of Adventures In Pet Sitting in Salina, is among those recognized globally and advancing in the judging process is .

Pet Sitters International, the world’s leading educational association for professional pet-sitting and dog-walking businesses, selects finalists who demonstrate excellence in professional pet care, business operations, and community involvement.

The five finalists submit additional documentation regarding their business practices, community involvement, pet-care training, marketing efforts and proof of clear criminal history as they move on to the next phase of the judging process.

“The 2026 Pet Sitter of the Year will represent the professionalism, pet-care expertise and commitment to excellence that continue to elevate the pet-sitting industry worldwide,” said PSI President Beth Stultz-Hairston. “These top

Finalists not only excel in pet care and business operations, but they also model the ethical, compassionate practices that set professional pet-care businesses apart. Selecting only one winner for this honor will not be an easy task,” she added.

Since 1995, PSI has selected one professional pet-sitting business owner annually to be named Pet Sitter of the Year. Nominees are evaluated on stringent criteria including client and professional references, commitment to quality pet care and professionalism, contributions to the local community and industry-at-large, and commitment to continuing education.

It’s a true honor to be recognized globally for my years of professional pet sitting throughout Saline County and the surrounding areas,” said Anders. “I’m truly blessed to have such a caring staff, loving family, and loyal clients who have supported me through all of my pet-sitting adventures. I’m grateful for the education and resources that Pet Sitters International provides—tools that set professionals apart in this industry.

Anders founded Adventures In Pet Sitting seven years ago after earning her bachelor’s degree in biology from Kansas Wesleyan University. She is a Certified Professional Pet Sitter (CPPS) and Pet CPR & First Aid Safety Certified through PSI. Her team provides in-home pet care for dogs, cats, farm animals such as horses, goats, and chickens, as well as small and exotic pets including lizards, frogs, guinea pigs, and birds.

The 2026 Pet Sitter of the Year will be announced in January 2026. For more information about Adventures In Pet Sitting provides visit www.petsittingadventures.com