Salina Perkins Restaurant Opening in March

Todd PittengerFebruary 16, 2018

Renovation for a new Perkins Restaurant and Bakery are underway.

According to the company, the new Perkins will be located near I-135 and W. Schilling Rd. at the building once occupied by Logan’s Roadhouse.

This will be the 15th Perkins Restaurant & Bakery by Perkins franchisee CyHawk Hospitality, Inc. Vice President of Operations for CyHawk Hospitality, Matt Rahfaldt states, “Our history and success with Perkins is strong and we look forward to the opportunity to serve the community in Salina.” Rahfaldt adds, “This will be our second Perkins in Kansas and we believe that there is a strong market in Salina for the quality dining experience that Perkins offers.”

The new Salina location will be staffed by approximately 80 full and part time employees. The restaurant is projected to open its doors for business next month.

Interviews for all hourly positions are already taking place, and people interested can apply online.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

