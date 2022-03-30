Salina, KS

Salina Peace Rally for Ukraine Planned

Todd PittengerMarch 30, 2022

A Salina group is planning to rally in support of Ukraine. The group Let’s Restore Humanity is planning a gathering for Thursday evening.

According to the group, they will gather at 5:30pm on the corner of Broadway and Republic. Participants will be demonstrating peace and anti-war sediments. Organizers ask those participating to please bring signs of support and equality flags to walk with them to Sunset park for some family fun.

Donations of care packages will be collected for Ukrainian refugees. Monetary donations are appreciated as well. Suggested items include:

  • First aid supplies
  • Personal hygiene products
  • Powdered laundry detergent

The goal is to send money to the United Nations refugee agency, and items to the American Red Cross.

People are in desperate need of clothes and personal hygiene products. All cash donations will be sent in aid efforts but please feel free to bring new, packaged items to donate also.

To-go dinner plates will also be provided for the public.

Salina Ukraine Rally 

 

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

 

