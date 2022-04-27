Salina Party City Store Closing

The Party City store in Salina is closing.

Store officials announced online that they received information this week the store will be closing its doors. The last day for the public will be July 23rd.

Customers are encouraged to come in and get what they need for upcoming celebrations, especially graduation, soon.

A liquidation sale will begin next Tuesday, May 3rd.

Party City is the leading party goods and Halloween specialty retailer in the country. The company designs, manufactures, and distributs party goods found in over 40,000 retail outlets worldwide, including Party City stores as well as independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, dollar stores and others.

Party City operates 830 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America including 6 in Kansas.