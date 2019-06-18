Salina Participating in United Way Day of Action

The Salina Area United Way will be participating in the annual worldwide United Way Day of Action this week.

According to the organization, on and around June 21, tens of thousands of people in hundreds of communities across the world will volunteer through United Way to make a difference in their communities. United Way Day of Action is an opportunity for volunteers, donors, and advocates to make a real difference in people’s lives. SAUW is partnering with the Salina Public Library and USD 305. Volunteers will read books to children at USD 305 sponsored Free Summer Lunch Program all this week, June 17th – 20th. On Monday at Heartland Early Education they had 54 children receive lunch, books and a Smile Kit.

The Salina Area United Way created the RAWR program as part of a larger worldwide movement to recruit one million volunteer readers, tutors, and mentors. Raising Wild, Active Readers, RAWR, is a local program where volunteers read to children at Free Summer Lunch sites in Salina. Each child gets to select a book of their very own to take home. In 2018, 528 United Ways in 19 countries participated in the United Way Day of Action. By focusing on building the academic skills of kids early on by reading and mentoring, we can set them on a path to graduation. “United Way is helping ensure every child gets a strong start in life, teenagers have the tools to learn and grow, and young adults thrive in the job market. Day of Action volunteers support efforts to ensure children succeed in school and youth are ready for college or career,” said Taylor Stockwell, Salina Area United Way United Priority Cabinet Chair.

United Way staff and volunteers will be reading at four open Summer Lunch sites (Monday: Heartland Early Education, Tuesday: Schilling, Wednesday: Sunset, and Thursday: Heusner Elementary) for the duration of each lunch.

Individuals from around the world join United Way’s fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community.