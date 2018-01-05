Salina Parole Office Moving

The state parole office in Salina is moving. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, they will move their Salina-based office to a new location on Jan. 12th.

According to the agency, they will be moving from the current location at 128 N. Santa Fe to a newly remodeled location near the intersection of Crawford and Ohio streets at 917 E. Prescott .

Parole staff will have limited access to both phone and email while they make the transition

At the new location visitors will enter through a door on the north side of the building, which does not face the street.

The KDOC has signed a 15-year lease for the nearly 4,900 square-foot space that accommodates more room for both offices and meetings.

Agency officials said the centrally located office will be more accessible to both offenders and community stakeholders.