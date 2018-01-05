Salina, KS

Salina Parole Office Moving

Todd PittengerJanuary 5, 2018

The state parole office in Salina is moving. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, they will move their Salina-based office to a new location on Jan. 12th.

According to the agency, they will be moving from the current location at 128 N. Santa Fe to a newly remodeled location near the intersection of Crawford and Ohio streets at 917 E. Prescott .

Parole staff will have limited access to both phone and email while they make the transition

At the new location visitors will enter through a door on the north side of the building, which does not face the street.

The KDOC has signed a 15-year lease for the nearly 4,900 square-foot space that accommodates more room for both offices and meetings.

Agency officials said the centrally located office will be more accessible to both offenders and community stakeholders.

 

Visitor entrance on back of building

