Salina Organizations Receive Arts Funding

A group of four organizations in Salina are among those across the state sharing in $750,000 in funding for the arts.

According to the Kansas Department of Commerce, 92 Kansas Arts Commission grant awards for arts and cultural initiatives across 43 communities in 34 counties in Kansas have been allocated. Salina organizations receiving funding include:

The Land Institute – $10,000

Salina Art Center, Inc. – $10,727

Salina Community Theatre dba Theatre Salina Saline – $11,050

The Salina Symphony Inc. – $11,094

The funding reinforces the Commission’s role as a catalyst for economic development and community vitality through arts and culture.

The $750,000 awarded this year will be invested in the arts programs of non-profit organizations, local governments and colleges and universities across the state through Kansas Arts Commission’s General Operating Support, Public Art and Mural and Arts Everywhere project grants. Awarded organizations are required to provide at least a dollar-for-dollar investment match.

In 2025, grantees spent a total of $10,669,809 on projects statewide, while bringing in $10,772,508 in income through related projects, totaling $21.4 million in activity. The supported arts organizations sustained 983 jobs and created 364 new ones.

Funding for the grants comes from an annual appropriation from the Kansas Legislature and federal support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

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To learn more about the awardees and funded projects, visit here.