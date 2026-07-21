First 100 Degree Day of the Year

Monday was the first day of 100 degree heat in Salina this summer.

According to the National Weather Service, the official high in Salina Monday was 103. The first 100-degree day in Salina in 2025 was on August 8th, with a high of 102 degrees. The latest in the year Salina has ever officially reached a 100-degree temperature for the first time was September 25th, 2017. Salina’s highest temperature ever recorded was a blistering 118 on August 13th, 1936.

Another afternoon of dangerous heat is expected today, especially across southern Kansas. Heat indices will approach 115 degrees, mainly along the Kansas/Oklahoma bo