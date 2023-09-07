Salina Organizations Get Crime Victim Funding

A couple of Salina organizations ar among those receiving funding from from a pool of $18.4 million designated for those who provide services for adult and child crime survivors.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the legislature increased the state grant funds for the program after it experienced a 40 percent decrease in funding from the federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance Grant Program.

Among groups getting funding is the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas, or DVACK, receiving $1.1 million. Child Advocacy and Parenting Services, or CAPS, is receiving over $238,000.

According to the Governor’s Office, the funding comes from state general funds and will go toward counseling, shelters, the statewide language-accessible crisis line, safety planning, advocacy for sexual and domestic violence survivors, and training for community-based direct service providers.

Domestic violence and sexual assault programs provide shelter, advocacy, and safety planning for people who experience domestic violence or sexual assault. These programs also provide services and vital safety-related information to those who call the statewide language-accessible crisis line (888-END-ABUSE: 888-363-2287).

Children’s Advocacy Centers are child-focused programs that operate within Kansas communities to coordinate a multidisciplinary response to child abuse cases. Funds are used to hire and train staff to conduct child-sensitive forensic interviews of sexual and physical abuse victims, and to provide advocacy services for victims and non-offending caregivers.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Programs provide training and support to court-appointed citizen volunteers. The volunteers work with the courts and legal and child welfare professionals to obtain permanent and safe placements for children who have been abused and neglected.

2024 SGF for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards County Organization Name Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $507,512 Barton Family Crisis Center, Inc. $605,586 Butler Family Life Center $166,826 Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $502,319 Douglas The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center $347,350 Douglas The Willow Domestic Violence Center $634,188 Ellis Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services $545,296 Finney Family Crisis Services $417,552 Ford Crisis Center of Dodge City $142,545 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $768,264 Johnson SAFEHOME $916,016 Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence $231,546 Lyon SOS $619,388 Reno BrightHouse $455,883 Riley Crisis Center $1,008,829 Saline Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $1,119,543 Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $498,810 Sedgwick StepStone $372,942 Sedgwick Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center $715,473 Sedgwick Wichita Family Crisis Center $633,646 Seward Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $418,187 Shawnee Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence $957,862 Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment $516,712 Wyandotte Friends of Yates $896,203 Wyandotte Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault $832,328 TOTAL $14,830,806

2024 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards County Organization Name Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $104,050 Barton Family Crisis Center $159,704 Butler Sunlight Children’s Services $226,683 Cloud North Central Kansas CASA $46,523 Crawford Children’s Advocacy Center $98,023 Douglas Child Advocacy Center of Douglas County $76,632 Ford Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center $86,815 Harvey Heart to Heart $128,783 Johnson Sunflower House $368,059 Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $166,682 Lyon SOS $82,546 Reno Horizons Mental Health Center $142,780 Riley Sunflower Children’s Collective $121,063 Saline Child Advocacy and Parenting Services $119,529 Scott Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center $398,681 Sedgwick Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County $501,779 Sedgwick Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas $146,000 Shawnee LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center $120,979 TOTAL $3,095,311