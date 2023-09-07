Salina Organizations Get Crime Victim Funding

By Todd Pittenger September 7, 2023

A couple of Salina organizations  ar among those receiving funding from from a pool of $18.4 million designated for those who provide services for adult and child crime survivors.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the legislature increased the state grant funds for the program after it experienced a 40 percent decrease in funding from the federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance Grant Program.  

Among groups getting funding is the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas, or DVACK, receiving $1.1 million. Child Advocacy and Parenting Services, or CAPS, is receiving over $238,000. 

According to the Governor’s Office, the funding comes from state general funds and will go toward counseling, shelters, the statewide language-accessible crisis line, safety planning, advocacy for sexual and domestic violence survivors, and training for community-based direct service providers. 

Domestic violence and sexual assault programs provide shelter, advocacy, and safety planning for people who experience domestic violence or sexual assault. These programs also provide services and vital safety-related information to those who call the statewide language-accessible crisis line (888-END-ABUSE: 888-363-2287).   

Children’s Advocacy Centers are child-focused programs that operate within Kansas communities to coordinate a multidisciplinary response to child abuse cases. Funds are used to hire and train staff to conduct child-sensitive forensic interviews of sexual and physical abuse victims, and to provide advocacy services for victims and non-offending caregivers. 

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Programs provide training and support to court-appointed citizen volunteers. The volunteers work with the courts and legal and child welfare professionals to obtain permanent and safe placements for children who have been abused and neglected.    

 

2024 SGF for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards 

County 

Organization Name 

Grant Award 

Allen 

Hope Unlimited 

$507,512  

Barton 

Family Crisis Center, Inc. 

$605,586  

Butler 

Family Life Center 

$166,826  

Crawford 

Safehouse Crisis Center 

$502,319  

Douglas 

The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center 

$347,350  

Douglas 

The Willow Domestic Violence Center 

$634,188  

Ellis 

Options:  Domestic & Sexual Violence Services 

$545,296  

Finney 

Family Crisis Services 

$417,552  

Ford 

Crisis Center of Dodge City 

$142,545 

Harvey 

Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force 

$768,264  

Johnson 

SAFEHOME 

$916,016  

Leavenworth 

Alliance Against Family Violence 

$231,546  

Lyon 

SOS 

$619,388  

Reno 

BrightHouse 

$455,883  

Riley 

Crisis Center 

$1,008,829  

Saline 

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas 

$1,119,543  

Sedgwick 

Catholic Charities, Harbor House 

$498,810  

Sedgwick 

StepStone 

$372,942  

Sedgwick 

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center 

$715,473  

Sedgwick 

Wichita Family Crisis Center 

$633,646  

Seward 

Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services 

$418,187  

Shawnee 

Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence 

$957,862  

Shawnee 

YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment 

$516,712  

Wyandotte 

Friends of Yates 

$896,203  

Wyandotte 

Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault 

$832,328  

 

TOTAL 

$14,830,806  

2024 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards 

County 

Organization Name 

Grant Award 

Allen 

Hope Unlimited 

$104,050  

Barton 

Family Crisis Center 

$159,704  

Butler 

Sunlight Children’s Services 

$226,683  

Cloud 

North Central Kansas CASA 

$46,523  

Crawford 

Children’s Advocacy Center 

$98,023  

Douglas 

Child Advocacy Center of Douglas County 

$76,632 

Ford 

Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center 

$86,815  

Harvey 

Heart to Heart 

$128,783  

Johnson 

Sunflower House 

$368,059 

Leavenworth 

First Judicial District CASA Association 

$166,682  

Lyon 

SOS 

$82,546  

Reno 

Horizons Mental Health Center 

$142,780  

Riley 

Sunflower Children’s Collective 

$121,063  

Saline 

Child Advocacy and Parenting Services 

$119,529  

Scott 

Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center 

$398,681  

Sedgwick 

Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County 

$501,779 

Sedgwick 

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas 

$146,000 

Shawnee 

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center 

$120,979 

 

TOTAL 

$3,095,311  

2024 Court Appointed Special Advocate Programs Grant Awards 

County 

Organization Name 

Grant Award 

Allen 

CASA of the 31st Judicial District 

$7,321  

Bourbon 

Bourbon County CASA of the 6th Judicial District 

$7,783 

Butler 

Tri-County CASA 

$28,420 

Cloud 

North Central Kansas CASA 

$9,637  

Douglas 

Douglas County CASA 

$23,888 

Ellis 

CASA of the High Plains 

$5,300 

Finney 

Spirit of the Plains CASA 

$22,105 

Ford 

CASA-Children Worth Saving 

$36,200 

Franklin 

CASA of the 4th Judicial District 

$4,977 

Geary 

CASA of the 8th Judicial District 

$24,341 

Harvey 

CASA: A Voice for Children 

$26,055 

Johnson 

CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties 

$93,660 

Leavenworth 

First Judicial District CASA Association 

$17,103 

Lyon 

SOS, CASA of the Flint Hills 

$17,905 

Riley 

Sunflower Children’s Collective 

$33,550 

Saline 

Child Advocacy and Parenting Services 

$19,314 

Sedgwick 

Roots and Wings, CASA of Sedgwick County 

$51,528 

Shawnee 

CASA of Shawnee County 

$13,965 

Shawnee 

Kansas CASA Association 

$120,000 

 

TOTAL 

$563,052  

 

 