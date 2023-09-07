Salina Organizations Get Crime Victim Funding

A couple of Salina organizations ar among those receiving funding from from a pool of $18.4 million designated for those who provide services for adult and child crime survivors.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the legislature increased the state grant funds for the program after it experienced a 40 percent decrease in funding from the federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance Grant Program.
Among groups getting funding is the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas, or DVACK, receiving $1.1 million. Child Advocacy and Parenting Services, or CAPS, is receiving over $238,000.
According to the Governor’s Office, the funding comes from state general funds and will go toward counseling, shelters, the statewide language-accessible crisis line, safety planning, advocacy for sexual and domestic violence survivors, and training for community-based direct service providers.
Domestic violence and sexual assault programs provide shelter, advocacy, and safety planning for people who experience domestic violence or sexual assault. These programs also provide services and vital safety-related information to those who call the statewide language-accessible crisis line (888-END-ABUSE: 888-363-2287).
Children’s Advocacy Centers are child-focused programs that operate within Kansas communities to coordinate a multidisciplinary response to child abuse cases. Funds are used to hire and train staff to conduct child-sensitive forensic interviews of sexual and physical abuse victims, and to provide advocacy services for victims and non-offending caregivers.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Programs provide training and support to court-appointed citizen volunteers. The volunteers work with the courts and legal and child welfare professionals to obtain permanent and safe placements for children who have been abused and neglected.
2024 SGF for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards
County
Organization Name
Grant Award
Allen
Hope Unlimited
$507,512
Barton
Family Crisis Center, Inc.
$605,586
Butler
Family Life Center
$166,826
Crawford
Safehouse Crisis Center
$502,319
Douglas
The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
$347,350
Douglas
The Willow Domestic Violence Center
$634,188
Ellis
Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services
$545,296
Finney
Family Crisis Services
$417,552
Ford
Crisis Center of Dodge City
$142,545
Harvey
Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
$768,264
Johnson
SAFEHOME
$916,016
Leavenworth
Alliance Against Family Violence
$231,546
Lyon
SOS
$619,388
Reno
BrightHouse
$455,883
Riley
Crisis Center
$1,008,829
Saline
Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas
$1,119,543
Sedgwick
Catholic Charities, Harbor House
$498,810
Sedgwick
StepStone
$372,942
Sedgwick
Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
$715,473
Sedgwick
Wichita Family Crisis Center
$633,646
Seward
Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services
$418,187
Shawnee
Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence
$957,862
Shawnee
YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment
$516,712
Wyandotte
Friends of Yates
$896,203
Wyandotte
Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault
$832,328
TOTAL
$14,830,806
2024 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards
County
Organization Name
Grant Award
Allen
Hope Unlimited
$104,050
Barton
Family Crisis Center
$159,704
Butler
Sunlight Children’s Services
$226,683
Cloud
North Central Kansas CASA
$46,523
Crawford
Children’s Advocacy Center
$98,023
Douglas
Child Advocacy Center of Douglas County
$76,632
Ford
Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center
$86,815
Harvey
Heart to Heart
$128,783
Johnson
Sunflower House
$368,059
Leavenworth
First Judicial District CASA Association
$166,682
Lyon
SOS
$82,546
Reno
Horizons Mental Health Center
$142,780
Riley
Sunflower Children’s Collective
$121,063
Saline
Child Advocacy and Parenting Services
$119,529
Scott
Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center
$398,681
Sedgwick
Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County
$501,779
Sedgwick
Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas
$146,000
Shawnee
LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center
$120,979
TOTAL
$3,095,311
2024 Court Appointed Special Advocate Programs Grant Awards
County
Organization Name
Grant Award
Allen
CASA of the 31st Judicial District
$7,321
Bourbon
Bourbon County CASA of the 6th Judicial District
$7,783
Butler
Tri-County CASA
$28,420
Cloud
North Central Kansas CASA
$9,637
Douglas
Douglas County CASA
$23,888
Ellis
CASA of the High Plains
$5,300
Finney
Spirit of the Plains CASA
$22,105
Ford
CASA-Children Worth Saving
$36,200
Franklin
CASA of the 4th Judicial District
$4,977
Geary
CASA of the 8th Judicial District
$24,341
Harvey
CASA: A Voice for Children
$26,055
Johnson
CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties
$93,660
Leavenworth
First Judicial District CASA Association
$17,103
Lyon
SOS, CASA of the Flint Hills
$17,905
Riley
Sunflower Children’s Collective
$33,550
Saline
Child Advocacy and Parenting Services
$19,314
Sedgwick
Roots and Wings, CASA of Sedgwick County
$51,528
Shawnee
CASA of Shawnee County
$13,965
Shawnee
Kansas CASA Association
$120,000
TOTAL
$563,052